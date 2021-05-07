West Bengal: Oath-taking on Monday; BJP to skip Assembly sessions

Kolkata

At a time when the ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government will take oath on Monday at Raj Bhavan, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh announced the saffron camp will boycott the Assembly till post-poll violence is ended.

According to sources, instead of May 8, the TMC ministers will take oath May 9 at 11am and hold the first cabinet meeting at 3pm at Nabanna. “Abiding by the Covid-19 protocols, the ministers will take oath and will hold the first cabinet meeting. This time around, the women will get more ministries, along with SC, ST and OBC MLAs,” the sources confirm.

Meanwhile, after taking oath in the West Bengal Assembly, several BJP MLAs held a closed-door meeting with BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh. After the meeting, Ghosh said until the post-poll violence is ended, the BJP MLAs will not attend the Assembly session as a mark of protest.

Notably, there is a special Assembly session on Saturday to elect the Speaker, which will also be skipped by BJP.

Meanwhile, several BJP MLAs including senior leader Mukul Roy were seen taking oath. Before the ceremony, Mukul was seen talking to TMC President Subrata Bakshi following which new speculation started that Mukul might return to the TMC. However, talking to the media, the Krishnanagar MLA refused his comments.