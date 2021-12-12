West Bengal: Nothing can stop BJP from protesting in Singur, says state party chief Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata: The saffron camp had planned to take Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on horns from Singur that has brought TMC supremo into prominence and led Trinamool Congress to form the state government.

A day after Leader of Opposition SUvendu Adhikari announced that the Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha (BJKM) will hold continuous demonstration at Singur from December 14-16, the BJP alleged that the police didn’t allow the BJP cadres to build a stage for demonstration.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that nothing can stop the saffron camp to hold a demonstration at Singur.

“By breaking the dais and by restricting the saffron camp cadres the police and the TMC government cannot stop BJP from protesting. I will take part in the demonstration and even LoP Suvendu Adhikari will visit. I have also requested BJP vice president Dilip Ghosh to visit too,” said Sukanta.

Taking further potshots at the Chief Minister, Sukanta said that Mamata was active and protested against the farm bills and also alleged that she didn’t do anything for the farmers of the state.

“Does anyone know how much the Punjab farmers pay for electricity? Mamata went all out to protest against the farm bill but is not standing by the side of the poor farmers of the state. The farmers have lost everything due to the cyclones but the state government didn’t do anything for them,” alleged the BJP chief.

Notably, Suvendu on Saturday claimed that all the MLAs will visit the agitation site and also that the saffron camp will continue their protest if the state government doesn’t stand by the farmers and stop their alleged atrocities on poor farmers.

State general secretary Sayantan Basu also warned of severe violence in Singur if the police don’t cooperate with the saffron camp.

On Sunday the saffron camp cadres including Sayantan geharoed Singur police station for allegedly not allowing BJP cadres to build the dais.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that the police during the TMC rule is ‘worst’ than that during the Left Front rule.

“Mamata Banerjee had built dais and had protested against the CPI (M) in Singur. The police during the erstwhile Left Front regime didn’t disrupt the programme of the then main opposition party TMC. But now the ruling Trinamool Congress never allows the main opposition to protest against the atrocities of the TMC government,” claimed Shamik.

It is pertinent to mention that the TMC had protested in favor of the farmers after the then CPI (M) government had taken away the land of the farmers for industrialization.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 10:20 PM IST