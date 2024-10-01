 West Bengal: NIA Conducts Searches At Residence In Panihati, North 24 Parganas, Over Suspected Maoist Links; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: NIA Conducts Searches At Residence In Panihati, North 24 Parganas, Over Suspected Maoist Links; Visuals Surface

West Bengal: NIA Conducts Searches At Residence In Panihati, North 24 Parganas, Over Suspected Maoist Links; Visuals Surface

NIA officials conducted searches inside the house. The entire area was surrounded by the police of Ghola police station and the jawans of central forces. As per the NIA, the woman and her husband are allegedly known to be associated with Maoist organizations. The NIA officials entered the house and asked the woman to cooperate in the investigation after showing her the legal documents.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: NIA conducts raid in a house in Pallishree area under Panihati Sodepur suspecting link with Maoist organization. | ANI

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at a residence in Panihati area of North 24 Parganas district on suspicion of links to a Maoist organization.

Four members of the authorities along with central forces raided the house of a woman in Pallishree area under Ward No 31 of Panihati Municipality early on Tuesday morning.

Read Also
NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Tamil Nadu In Crackdown On Anti-Election Campaign Linked To...
article-image

About The Search

NIA officials conducted searches inside the house. The entire area was surrounded by the police of Ghola police station and the jawans of central forces.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In Tests
IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In Tests
Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Devastated After Gunshot Incident, Mobbed By Paps Outside Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)
Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Devastated After Gunshot Incident, Mobbed By Paps Outside Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)
First-Year Law Student Passes Away At NLU Delhi, Third Case Of Suicide In ONE Month, Netizens Links Student Suicides At NLU To Burari Case
First-Year Law Student Passes Away At NLU Delhi, Third Case Of Suicide In ONE Month, Netizens Links Student Suicides At NLU To Burari Case
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling

As per the NIA, the woman and her husband are allegedly known to be associated with Maoist organizations. The NIA officials entered the house and asked the woman to cooperate in the investigation after showing her the legal documents.

An inquiry and search operation is being carried on simultaneously in Asansol and Panihati areas of the state today in this investigation.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: NIA Raids 12 Locations In Hizb Ut-Tahrir Terror Recruitment Case; Watch
article-image

About Another Search That Was Conducted By NIA On September 29

Earlier on September 29, the NIA conducted searches across the Amabeda area of district North Bastar in the Kaker region of Chhattisgarh in connection with the brutal killing of an Indian Army personnel by terrorists of the banned CPI (Maoist), the agency said in a release.

Several locations belonging to 11 suspects were extensively searched by NIA teams during the crackdown in villages Useli, Gumjhir, Badetevda, Umarkumta, and Amabeda.

Read Also
Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; BJP Demands NIA...
article-image

During searches, air guns, mobile phones, printers, laptops, hard discs, DVRs, motorcycles, incriminating naxal documents, and Rs 66,500 in cash have been seized, the NIA said.

During the NIA investigation, names of CPI (Maoist) supporters/OGWs suspected to have been involved in the heinous crime came to light, leading to the searches.

NIA, which took over the case from the local police in March this year, is continuing with its investigation and has intensified its efforts to dismantle the Maoist ecosystem in the region, the agency added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'This Is BJP's Dictatorship,' Says Delhi CM Atishi After Being Denied Meeting With Climate Activist...

'This Is BJP's Dictatorship,' Says Delhi CM Atishi After Being Denied Meeting With Climate Activist...

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling

West Bengal: NIA Conducts Searches At Residence In Panihati, North 24 Parganas, Over Suspected...

West Bengal: NIA Conducts Searches At Residence In Panihati, North 24 Parganas, Over Suspected...

Rab Rakha! Buried 3-Day-Old Girl Miraculously Survives After Grandparents Try To Kill Her In Gujarat...

Rab Rakha! Buried 3-Day-Old Girl Miraculously Survives After Grandparents Try To Kill Her In Gujarat...

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin Becomes 1st Woman Director General Of Armed Forces Medical Services

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin Becomes 1st Woman Director General Of Armed Forces Medical Services