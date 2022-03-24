West Bengal: NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of Birbhum killings; investigations to be carried out by their team

National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra India has taken suo motu cognizance of the killings in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. Investigations would be carried out by the NHRC team there, NHRC officials informed.

Eight people, mostly women and children, were burnt alive at Bogtui village of Birbhum district early Tuesday in suspected retribution for the killing of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

The incident has sparked national outrage, with West Bengal's main opposition party BJP demanding President's rule in the state.

Dubbing the killing as reminiscent of a "Nazi concentration camp", the BJP Thursday attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she showed no "mamata" (affection) and was "nirmam" (cruel).

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 04:00 PM IST