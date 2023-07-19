West Bengal News: TMC's 5-Member Team Visits Manipur To Meet Ethnic Clash Victims

File Photo

Kolkata: A five member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on Wednesday visited Manipur to talk to the affected people in ethnic clash.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev before leaving for Manipur said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the first one to write to Union Home Minister that she wants to visit Manipur.

"Except an acknowledgement letter nothing was received in return. We intended to meet people of all community and caste so that peace can be maintained from valley to hills," said Sushmita.

The TMC leader further mentioned, "We have sought the cooperation of the Manipur government and have also sought an appointment with the Manipur Governor. We will also meet people in the relief camps. We are extremely sad to see that the Prime Minister has been silent during this difficult time in Manipur."

The delegation team

The five member team comprises Rajya Sabha TMC MPs Derek o'Brien, Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev and Lok Sabha MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

The TMC delegation was supposed to visit Manipur last week but had postponed their visit to July 19.

It is pertinent to mention that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been extremely vocal against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central and Manipur government for the ethnic war in Manipur that has taken away lives of several people.

Incidentally, the opposition has planned to malign the central government at the Parliament's monsoon session over the Manipur issue.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)