West Bengal News: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh 'Unaware' Of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit To Kolkata Pandal Inauguration

At a time when Kolkata is gearing up to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah for inaugurating Ram Mandir like puja pandal in Central Kolkata, senior BJP leader and party's former national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that he is 'unaware' of Shah's visit.

"I am in my constituency and I was not aware of Shah's visit. If I am called I will visit. I am in my constituency and on Monday I will be in Kolkata and will meet party workers," said Dilip Ghosh.

Meanwhile, a party meeting took place in BJP's Salt Lake office on Sunday ahead of Shah's visit to Kolkata.

According to party sources, a report will be given about the party to Shah during his visit.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, general secretaries Locket Chatterjee, Agnimitra Paul were present in the meeting along with observer Mangal Pandey and co-observer Amit Malviya.

It may be recalled that in the recent past a ruckus were seen outside BJP party office were dissent party workers and supporters were even seen kicking the photos of party leaders and also demanded in the change of the state leaderships.

Talking about the incident, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that stones are thrown on those trees which give sweet fruits.

"Everyone have now understood that BJP is the future of Bengal. Most stones are thrown on those trees which produce sweet fruits for which everyone is demanding a post," said Adhikari.

Countering Adhikari's claim, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari is a 'poor script writer'.

