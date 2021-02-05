West Bengal: Newly defected BJP leader Arindam Bhattacharya gets death threats, asked to leave Shantipur constituency

Kolkata: Newly defected BJP leader Arindam Bhattacharya allegedly received death threats as miscreants asked him to leave his Shantipur constituency under Nadia district immediately.

In two different wall writings, one in Shantipur’ s Bagdebi area and another in Bagachra, the BJP cadres on Friday morning saw the death threats for the newly defected party leader.

“Leave Shantipur in the next seven days or else you will be solely responsible for your murder,” read the wall writing in Bengali.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, the former TMC MLA said that such threats are not new to him.

“I have been getting threat calls ever since I defected to the saffron camp. It is not new to me, for which I have not even lodged any complaints,” mentioned Bhattacharya, who won the Shantipur constituency under a Congress ticket in 2016, before defecting to the ruling Trinamool Congress later. He has now found himself in the BJP.

Meanwhile, the local police repainted the walls which contained the threats.

Notably, Bhattacharya had been given ‘Y’-category security after his defection to the BJP. Even other ‘turncoat leaders’, such as former West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari and former West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee also received ‘Z’-category security from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) post defection to the saffron camp.

It can be recalled that the Trinamool's East Burdwan MP Sunil Mandal, after defecting to the saffron camp, was attacked by alleged TMC goons on December 26 at the BJP’s party office in Hastings. Later, Mandal was also given ‘Y’-category security.