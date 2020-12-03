West Bengal: New Majerhat bridge reopens two years after its collapse

Mamata lashed out at the central government and BJP leaders, saying a year was wasted for Covid. “The work of Majherhat Bridge was to be completed 9 months ago. If the railways had given permission, the work would have been completed 9 months ago. I will not blame the railway officers. The leaders sitting in Delhi are responsible. Majherhat Bridge has a carrying capacity of 36 metric tons. The state has spent Rs. 311.7 crore,” said Mamata Banerjee.

“Why did the Railways take Rs.34 crore from the state to build the bridge? The state has given Rs. 6 lakhs to the Kolkata Port Trust. The state had to pay Rs.55 crore to the railways for demolishing the Tala bridge,” added Mamata, proving her point behind the delay. A week ago, BJP workers protested near the Majerhat bridge questioning the delay in reopening the flyover leading to Police resorting to mild lathi-charge.

Since its collapse in September 2018 traffic was impacted as commuters of Behala, New Alipore, Alipore, and neighbouring areas as the bridge was an arterial road. A makeshift Baileys bridge was constructed to facilitate easy movement of traffic.

Earlier Majherhat bridge had 2 lanes now is a 4 lane bridge. Two-wheeler commuters are not allowed without a helmet on the flyover. Helmets will be provided if commuters are unable to buy a helmet to climb the Majherhat bridge.