'West Bengal needs CM like Mamata Banerjee, Bhabanipur is the safest seat': Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay after resigning

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress sitting MLA of Bhabanipur constituency Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Friday submitted his resignation from the post to West Bengal Assembly speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay.

Talking to Free Press Journal, the veteran politician said that he had vacated the seat so that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can contest the bypoll from her home citadel.

“West Bengal needs a chief minister like Mamata Banerjee. So this Bhabanipur constituency is the safest seat. I had a word with her and we have discussed several points. If I am asked to resign from the ministry then I am ready to do so,” said Sobhandeb.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee despite taking the lead against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram constituency had lost by 1953 votes.

Meanwhile, according to Trinamool Congress sources, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay is likely to contest from Khardah constituency.