West Bengal: Multiple FIRs lodged against LoP Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly intimidating voters

Kolkata: Several FIRs were filed against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly intimidating voters and insulting TMC candidates.

Three people in Contai on anonymity accepted that they have lodged an FIR against Adhikari as the LoP allegedly tried to intimidate them during a civic poll campaign on Thursday.

On the other hand, TMC candidate of Nadia also lodged FIR against Adhikari after he had alleged that the TMC candidate is a conduit in women trafficking scam.

“Just like the CPI (M), the TMC candidate is just carrying on the legacy of trafficking. He should be booked under POCSO act,” claimed Suvendu while campaigning.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that fearing to lose the poll in Contai, the Trinamool Congress is maligning Suvendu Adhikari.

“It is just that the TMC cannot accept the supremo’s defeat in Nandigram. Fearing further loss the TMC cadres and supporters are maligning the Leader of Opposition and are slapping false cases,” said Ghosh.

At the time of reporting, new incidents of violence erupted once again in Contai after TMC heavyweight leader Akhil Giri’s son Suprakash Giri alleged that Adhikari along with his central security force tried to disrupt TMCs campaign by hurting TMC supporters and forcibly entering a temple.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:26 PM IST