West Bengal MP converts office into isolation ward

This is not something one sees too often, especially when it comes to politics. But actor and two-time TMC MP from Ghatal, Dev Adhikari, has converted his office in Debra in West Midnapore district into an isolation camp. The state has recorded 25,996 active cases and 3,126 deaths as of Sunday.

“Just converted my MP office at Debra into an isolation camp, so that it’s put to better use. Hope this helps as relief to some. I feel this is the right time, when most of the Party offices of all political parties can be put to the use of the people. Just saying,” tweeted the MP. In no time, he was hailed a ‘hero’ on social media.

In another show of humanity, in Gopiballavpur Block No. 1, a Trinamool Youth president put on a PPE suit to rush a sick person to hospital. Satyakam Patnaik ferried the man on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the modalities to resume Kolkata Metro services are yet to be finalised, its general manager Manoj Joshi said on Monday.