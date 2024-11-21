 West Bengal: MoS Sukanta Majumdar Detained While Visiting Violence-Hit Beldanga
According to eye-witnesses, Majumdar and his supporters got into a verbal brawl with the police after they were stopped 70 kilometres before Beldanga.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar | File photo

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MoS Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday was arrested by police while he was visiting Murshidabad’s Beldanga area where a communal clash took place between two groups on the day of Kartik Puja.

Majumdar and his supporters initially sat on the roads to protest and reportedly despite prohibitory orders in the area, Majumdar requested police that his presence in the area won’t disturb the law-and-order situation, following which he was arrested.

However, according to police, Majumdar’s visit might create ‘more’ tension in the area.

article-image

Notably, last Saturday evening a video with a derogatory message went viral on the social media about Kartik Puja. People gathered at Ganeshtala and vandalized the gate where the message was displayed, following which a communal tension erupted in Murshidabad’s Beldanga. At least 30 shops and houses were either ransacked or set on fire and several trains passing Beldanga station got halted midway.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and chief spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya asked the party workers to block all roads as a protest against the police for arresting the state president.

Meanwhile, Justice Harish Tandan of Calcutta High Court sought a report of both state and central government over the violence by November 22.

