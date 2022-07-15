West Bengal: MoS Kapil Patil makes U-turn over remarks on over MGNREGA, says 'received complaints' | Twitter/@KapilPatil_

Kolkata: Within 24 hours, MoS Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil changed his statement over 'corruption' in works in MGNREGA implementation by the Bengal government, saying he did receive several graft allegations involving the job scheme from this state.

Addressing the media, Patil said that he had received few complaints about ‘corruption’ in 100 days' work and also added that he will speak on the same after he visits different panchayats in his next visit to the state.

“I have received a few complaints and have learned that the certificates of the work are not being given due to some reason. I will speak on this after I get the details in my next visit,” mentioned Patil.

On Thursday, Patil claimed that he had not heard of any corruption in the implementation of MGNREGA in Bengal.

Encashing the statement, the TMC leadership said that the BJP leaders should ‘apologize for maligning TMC of corruption’.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that Patil is ‘not aware’ of the ground realities as he is is a minister of state.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh slammed the central officers stating that they come and stay in luxury hotels and submit reports in a way that block development officers want them to do.