West Bengal: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee | ANI Photo

Days after recovering Rs 21 crore cash, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday found more cash at the home of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee.

ED officials found the notes from a shelf, sources told NDTV, adding the bank officials have been asked to rush to the spot with cash-counting machines.

Mukherjee's apartment at Belgharia in Kolkata was being searched since today afternoon.

Besides, two diaries have also been recovered from Mukherjee's residence which may give crucial clues to the money trail, ED sources told news agency IANS.

The sources said that both these diaries have several coded entries, which they believe pertain to the sources of the proceeds collected from the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam.

Sources further said that they are taking the help of the decoding experts to decipher these entries.

"Our target is to get these entries decoded before August 3 that is till the time Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee will be in our custody in the current phase, so that we can grill them with more specific questions," said an ED official.

However, ED sources said that handwriting of certain coded entries do not match with that of Chatterjee or Mukherjee, which deepens doubts of the involvement of any third person in this game.

From the mobile phones of Chatterjee and Mukherjee, the ED sleuths have noticed that regular calls used to be made from a particular number. "For the sake of investigation, we are not able to disclose the details of the number right now. But the conversations with this number might give us some important leads," the ED official said.

(With IANS inputs)