West Bengal: More BJP leaders miffed with top state leaders

Kolkata: Following the debacle of the saffron camp in the recently concluded by-polls, BJP Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan, Murshidabad MLAs Gouri Shankar Ghosh and Subrata Maitra put up their ante against the top state leaders and called them ‘incapable’.

Murshidabad MLA Gouri Shankar Ghosh, who is also state general secretary (organization) of the party, had sent his resignation letter from the post of general secretary to state president Sukanta Majumdar.

Along with Ghosh two other members also resigned from their posts.

“Neither the MLA nor the general secretary or anyone else is given value. We have complained to the state leadership but were of no avail. I have been doing BJP for the last 34 years and the question doesn’t arise to quit BJP. The incapable top state leaders are responsible for the poll debacle not just in the by-polls but also in 2021 Assembly elections,” said Ghosh.

Taking further potshots, Ghosh said that if the state leaders don’t take any action, then he will start a ‘parallel’ organization and also warned the party to take action against him if they want.

“The state BJP is in poor condition and I cannot see this condition of my party in such a state. The top leaders should immediately look into the matter,” further mentioned Ghosh.

Addressing Ghosh’s resignation state BJP president Sukanata Majumdar said that the matter will be discussed with the central leaders.

“As far I knew Ghosh had problems with the Mandal president and members. But the Mandal organizational post is not declared then how can Ghosh think that his suggestions are not taken,” said Majumdar.

On the other hand, at least 10 post holders of BJP in Nadia had also sent a letter to the state president stating that they will ‘resign’ from their posts as they are not ‘happy’ with the top leaders.

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra also said that the actual reasons behind the resignations should be ascertained.

“We joined BJP then no one was in favour of the saffron camp. Gradually those who had joined later were given more priority than the old party members. We thought of establishing BJP in Bengal as this party was started by a Bengali but failed. Such instances and discrepancies between the leaderships are leading to further doom,” mentioned Hazra.

TMC state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that the BJP should ‘think’ about the miffed leaders.

“Turncoat leader who is now the LoP Suvendu Adhikari rules the party but others are forgetting he defected from TMC just a year back,” added Majumdar.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:13 PM IST