West Bengal: Monsoon session of Assembly begins, several bills of Education Dept likely to be tabled | PTI File Photo

Kolkata: Monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly began on Friday after obituary of the important personalities who have passed away, including Bollywood singer KK.

Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay spoke about the works of those eminent personalities.

However, protesting over suspension of five BJP MLAs, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari walked out of the Assembly session.

Slamming the move of the BJP, TMC secretary general and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the BJP doesn’t maintain ‘decorum’.

“It is an unprecedented that the BJP had walked out of the House. We (TMC) were also in the opposition once but never behaved like this. The BJP doesn’t maintain constitutional norms,” said Chatterjee.

It can be noted that several bills of the Education Department are likely to be tabled during the session. Among them is a bill to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of state-run varsities.

Meanwhile, the TMC asked its MLAs to ensure ‘100 per cent attendance’ in the ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly.

“We have asked the MLAs to be present in the Assembly everyday as it is their duty to serve the people of their constituencies. They should also be present during the voting sessions to pass the bill,” further mentioned the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier expressed her ‘displeasure’ over the low attendance rate in the Assembly.

However, the monsoon session is likely to continue till June 17.