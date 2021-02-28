West Bengal: Modipara protests against killing of 130 BJP cadres

Kolkata: Modipara- a team that is promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal seen protesting with their hands and mouths tied with rope, against the alleged killing of the BJP cadres by the ruling TMC .

Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP cadre Ramola Chakraborty said that the oppositions have no right to speak under Mamata Banerjee’s government.

“We can’t Speak, we can’t write against Mamata Banerjee Government otherwise the TMC leaders will kill us like they killed our 130 BJP Karykartas. It is also our tribute rally for our deceased cadres,” mentioned Chakraborty.

Notably, Modipara has been campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the last two months across West Bengal amidst chants of “khela Hobe’ (will play) and ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

On Sunday after the tribute rally from the ancestral house of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Elgin Road to Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Bhawan was led by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Kapil Mishra the BJP cadres also staged a street side drama replicating the alleged killing of their cadres by the ruling Trinamool Congress.