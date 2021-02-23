West Bengal: 'Modipara' campaign for PM Modi gaining popularity in Kolkata

Kolkata: In yet another move to connect with the Bengalis ahead of the Assembly polls, ‘Modipara’, campaigned for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in tram from Esplanade area in Central Kolkata to Gariahat in South Kolkata.

Talking to Free Press Journal, a young BJP leader Basu said that with each day the people of West Bengal are joining Modipara to bring ‘Ashol Parivartan’ (real change in Bengal).

“There are huge turnouts in all of our campaigns. Though the West Bengal administration had been vocal against the chants of Jai Shri Ram, but the common people of the poll-bound state is in favor of the chant,” said Basu adding that several people have switched tram compartments to be a part of Modipara.

Notably, Modipara had launched a run for Modi campaign on February 21 which was International Mother Language Day.

Basu stated that not just North Kolkata even South Kolkata is ready to oust the ruling Trinamool Congress.