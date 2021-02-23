West Bengal: 'Modipara' campaign for PM Modi gaining popularity in Kolkata

Kolkata: In yet another move to connect with the Bengalis ahead of the Assembly polls, ‘Modipara’, campaigned for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in tram from Esplanade area in Central Kolkata to Gariahat in South Kolkata.
Talking to Free Press Journal, a young BJP leader Basu said that with each day the people of West Bengal are joining Modipara to bring ‘Ashol Parivartan’ (real change in Bengal).
“There are huge turnouts in all of our campaigns. Though the West Bengal administration had been vocal against the chants of Jai Shri Ram, but the common people of the poll-bound state is in favor of the chant,” said Basu adding that several people have switched tram compartments to be a part of Modipara.
Notably, Modipara had launched a run for Modi campaign on February 21 which was International Mother Language Day.
Basu stated that not just North Kolkata even South Kolkata is ready to oust the ruling Trinamool Congress.
“TMC leaders claim that BJP won’t be able to make any dent in Kolkata as it is still the TMC citadel. But during our campaigns, we proved it wrong. People are happy with the Prime Minister. Though the BJP is yet to figure out on the CM candidate but no other face will be stronger than Modi,” claimed Basu.
Notably, team NaMo has been campaigning throughout West Bengal for the last one and a half month and has also faced several obstacles from police for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
It is pertinent to mention that Though Union Home Minister Amit Shah had time-and-again stated that if voted to power their CM will be a ‘Bhoomiputra’ (son of the soil) of West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in recent public rallies also urged people to vote for her irrespective of the candidates fielded by the TMC in 294 assembly constituencies.
Meanwhile, according to TMC sources, ‘Didir Doot’ the application which was launched on February 4, to connect the common people with the chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been downloaded by more than 5 lakh users in less than 20 days.