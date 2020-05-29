West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose tests positive for coronavirus

West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose has tested positive for coronavirus, , making it the first such case in the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet. Sujit Bose has been advised to undergo home quarantine after his test results came out positive.

According to a report by PTI, a domestic help at the minister's residence was diagnosed with the disease, following which samples of Bose and his family members were sent for examination. The reports, which arrived on Thursday night, showed Bose and one of his family members have contracted the virus.

The senior Trinamool Congress has been working on the ground with migrant workers returning to the state, reported Times Now

West Bengal recorded the biggest single-day spike of 344 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the total tally to 4,536, while the death toll rose to 223 with six more fatalities in the last 24 hours, a state health department bulletin stated.

Of the six fatalities, three were reported in Kolkata, two in Hooghly and one in North 24 Parganas districts. The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,573, it said.

The highest number of new cases were reported in Kolkata (87), followed by Howrah (55) and North 24 Parganas (49) districts, the bulletin stated.