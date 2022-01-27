West Bengal: Miffed BJP leaders go on 'picnic' once again

Thakurnagar: Miffed BJP leaders on Thursday once again held a picnic at Thakurnagar where Union minister Shantanu Thakur was present.

According to party sources, the booth level workers, local leaders and MLA Subrata Thakur were present at the picnic.

“The miffed leaders have assembled for the picnic on Thursday. Almost 300 people were there at the picnic. This is the third picnic that was held by the miffed leaders,” said the party sources.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the picnic is organized in keeping with party’s instructions.

“The picnic is organized to interact with the people. It is a public connect programme more than just a picnic,” mentioned Ghosh.

Meanwhile, infighting within the saffron camp remained unabated even on Thursday as few party offices were closed by BJP workers after different state committees were declared by the party.

Many party workers were heard stating that ‘favoritism’ is done while selecting the state committees.

It can be noted in Alipurduar a person who had left the party on June 22 last year had a mention in the state committee list.

Suspended BJP leader Ritesh Tiwari taking to Twitter on Thursday said, “Virtual Chakraborty and Twitter Malviya’s @BJP4Bengal amazing. One Bhaskar Dey said he has left @BJP4India 6 month back though he has inducted as Vice President in newly announced #AlipurduarBJP District committee. Shame.”

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:34 PM IST