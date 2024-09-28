 West Bengal: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Siliguri's Bidhan Market; Dousing Operations Underway, Visuals Surface
Upon receiving the information, the fire officials with fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and are engaged in dousing off the fire. Several fire tenders are present at the spot.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Images From The Spot Of The Incident | ANI

Siliguri (West Bengal): A fire broke out on Saturday in the Bidhan market of the Siliguri city of West Bengal.

Upon receiving the information, the fire officials with fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and are engaged in dousing off the fire. Several fire tenders are present at the spot.

Visuals from the site showed plumes of black fumes and smog covering the area. Along with the fire tenders and fire fighters, a huge crowd is also present at the spot.

More details are awaited.

