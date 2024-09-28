Siliguri (West Bengal): A fire broke out on Saturday in the Bidhan market of the Siliguri city of West Bengal.
Upon receiving the information, the fire officials with fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and are engaged in dousing off the fire. Several fire tenders are present at the spot.
Read Also
West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out In Nizam Palace Quarters Adjacent To CBI Office In Kolkata; No...
Visuals from the site showed plumes of black fumes and smog covering the area. Along with the fire tenders and fire fighters, a huge crowd is also present at the spot.
More details are awaited.
FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Siliguri's Bidhan Market; Dousing Operations Underway, Visuals Surface
J&K: Awantipora Police Arrest 6 Jaish-Linked Terror Aides In Pulwama, Recover IEDs & Arms; Visuals Surface
'Can’t Even Handle Reel Making Now’: Varsha Gaikwad Calls Out Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shares Screen Recording Of Deleted Video Showing Peru Rail As Vande Bharat Amid Massive Trolling
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Check Here