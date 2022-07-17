West Bengal: Masks made mandatory again as COVID-19 cases rise |

Kolkata: With a more ‘casual’ attitude of the common people, the numbers of Covid-positive patients are gradually increasing in the state, including Kolkata.

In order to tackle the fourth wave of the pandemic, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi along with District Magistrates and health officials on Saturday held a meeting at state secretariat Nabanna.

According to Nabanna sources, wearing of masks, vigil at marketplaces, and thermal screening is again made mandatory in the state.

Following the decision, Kolkata police at several places in the city were seen distributing masks and announcing that no one should step out of their house without masks.

The police also requested people to use sanitizer at regular intervals in order to tackle the pandemic.

However, though the numbers are increasing, the ‘severity’ is less, according to several doctors

According to Dr. Anirban Dolui, the symptoms are mild and are just like flu but no one should ‘overlook’ the symptoms.

“As of now, there is no need to panic. The symptoms are more like ordinary flu. Mostly people are being cured at home but the children and the senior citizens should be more careful as they are being mostly affected,” said Dolui.

Dr. Diptendra Chowdhury urged people to wear masks in order to ‘stop’ the spread of the disease and also alerted the senior citizens with co-morbidities.

The doctors also requested people to take vaccinations at their scheduled time to tackle the disease.

Meanwhile, though less in comparison to other states, people in large numbers were seen in Kolkata waiting for their booster or precautionary doses.

However, in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases recorded in the state are 2,659 with five new deaths.

In three districts over 150 people are affected and in Kolkata, 489 people and in North 24 Parganas 561 people have tested Covid positive.