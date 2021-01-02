West Bengal: Manik Majumdar, longtime close aide of Mamata Banerjee, passes away; CM mourns the loss

Even amid a political turmoil in West Bengal, the raging coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak seems relentless. Manik Majumdar, a longtime close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is the latest victim to fall prey to the COVID-19 curse.

Majumdar, who had been handling the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) operations from Mamata's Kalighat office death for almost four decades, passed away on Saturday morning.

His death has pushed the ruling TMC camp further over the edge, even as the opposition ups the ante ahead of the assembly polls later this year.

Mamata took to her official handle on Twitter, on this day, to express deep sadness over the death of her longtime close aide.

She fondly remembered the loyal party worker and said that the "ever-smiling face" of "Manik-da" will be deeply missed by all at the TMC camp.

"I am deeply saddened and pained to have lost a dearest colleague of over four decades, Manik (da) Majumdar. His ever-smiling face at my office in Kalighat, where he worked diligently and quietly, will be deeply missed by us all," wrote Mamata.