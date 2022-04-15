West Bengal: 'Mamata's comments on victim and her character have ashamed Bengali community', slams BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar

After outrage over Mamata Banerjee's comment on the rape case of a minor girl in Bengal's Nadia district, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also slammed her stating, "Mamata's comments where she hurled allegations at the victim and her character have ashamed the Bengali community."

He also demanded that case should be registered against the CM as she can't question the character of the victim. 'If there aren't rape cases everyday, one won't feel that one is in Mamata Banerjee ruled West Bengal. Daily murders and rapes are trademark of Mamata's Bengal', added Sukanta Majumdar.

Outrage all over came after Mamata Banerjee had questioned the rape itself. She said, "This story they are showing that a minor has died due to rape, Will you call it rape? Was she pregnant or had a love affair? Have they enquired? I have asked the police. They have made arrests. I was told the girl had an affair with the boy.”After this comment she faced a huge backlash from the society and also from the various sections of the society.

Sukanta Majumdar also slammed her for law and order in the state. He said, "Goons encouraged by TMC to loot panchayat election votes have become Frankenstein monsters who aren't even afraid of government and police."

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 04:51 PM IST