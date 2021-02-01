West Bengal: Mamata government allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls

Kolkata: In order to give a boost to the economy, two days after the BJP-led central government had issued a notification about 100 per cent occupancy in cinema hall, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Monday evening issued a notification of opening of the same abiding COVID-19 protocols.
“Adequate physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times. Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory at all times. Availability of hand sanitizers, preferably in the touch-free mode, at entry and exit points as well as common areas within the premises,” read the notification.
Stating that multiple food stalls will be set up, the ruling Trinamool Congress mentioned that foods will be purchased by scanning QR codes.
To avoid physical contact while purchasing tickets, the TMC government’s notification read that all bookings will be made online.
“The temperature inside the auditoriums will be between 24-30 degrees. Any break of protocol will be dealt seriously,” mentioned the notification along with frequent sanitization will be made at common places and sanitisation will be done after every screening.
Notably, following the move of Tamil Nadu government that allowed 100 per cent occupancy at cinema halls on January 4, TMC government also allowed the same on January 8 due to the then ongoing Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). But following a notification of the central government the order by the Trinamool Government was stalled.