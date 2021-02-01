West Bengal: Mamata government allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls

Stating that multiple food stalls will be set up, the ruling Trinamool Congress mentioned that foods will be purchased by scanning QR codes.

To avoid physical contact while purchasing tickets, the TMC government’s notification read that all bookings will be made online.

“The temperature inside the auditoriums will be between 24-30 degrees. Any break of protocol will be dealt seriously,” mentioned the notification along with frequent sanitization will be made at common places and sanitisation will be done after every screening.

Notably, following the move of Tamil Nadu government that allowed 100 per cent occupancy at cinema halls on January 4, TMC government also allowed the same on January 8 due to the then ongoing Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). But following a notification of the central government the order by the Trinamool Government was stalled.