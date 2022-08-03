e-Paper Get App

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's cabinet expanded to include nine new faces; check out the full list

The reshuffle comes amid the party facing the heat over the arrest of former minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the school jobs scam

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 04:33 PM IST
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's cabinet expanded to include nine new faces; check out the full list

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet reshuffle -- the first since the Trinamool Congress (TMC) returned to power for the third consecutive term last year -- included nine new faces.

Nine MLAs, including former Union minister of the BJP who joined the state's ruling Trinamool Congress last year - Babul Supriyo, took oath as ministers today.

Supriyo, along with Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumdar were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan by Governor La Ganesan.

Birbaha Hansda, a tribal leader, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury took oath as ministers of state with independent charge.

Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as ministers of state.

Check out the full list of new faces:

Ministers

1. Babul Supriyo

2. Snehasish Chakraborty

3. Partha Bhowmick

4. Pradip Majumdar

5. Udayan Guha

MoS (independent charge)

1. Birbaha Hansda

2. Biplab Roy Chowdhury

MoS

Tajmul Hossain

Satyajit Barman

The reshuffle comes amid the party facing the heat over the arrest of former minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the school jobs scam.

