West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, slams him for not cooperating ahead of the polls

Kolkata: A day after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the vaccines will be available in the open market, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the PM slamming him for not cooperating ahead of the polls.

“I am informed that the central government has announced the much-delayed universal vaccine policy on April 19, which appears to be hollow, without substance and a regrettable show of evasion of responsibility by the central government at a time of crisis,” read the letter of the TMC supremo.

Slamming the BJP led Central government for not cooperating with her ahead of the polls, the Chief Minister also mentioned that the Central government didn’t reply to her letter on February 24 where she had mentioned that the Trinamool Congress is ready to buy the vaccination which the TMC will give out to the people of West Bengal free of cost ahead of the polls.

Notably, the BJP government on March 19 had announced that from May 1 people above 18 years of age can get vaccination and also that all the state governments, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.