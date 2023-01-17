West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee warns those breaching Banga Bhavan without permission

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the Chief Secretary to make sure that no one enters Banga Bhavan at the national capital without permission or else she will take legal action.



Addressing a public rally at Murshidabad, Mamata without taking the name of TMC leader Saket Gokhale said that two days back, the Gujarat police along with Delhi police had arrested him from Banga Bhavan.



“Chief Justice, judges stay in Banga Bhavan. When I travel to Delhi alone, I even stay there. The police without permission entered there and arrested a leader of my party. They have also taken the CCTV cameras (footage). If they enter the premises, which is Bengal government’s property, I will take legal action. Law will take its own course,” said Mamata.



Taking further potshots at the BJP, the TMC chairperson said that those who are using ‘bulldozer’ one day will be their ‘closure’.

Meanwhile, amidst political slugfest due to cancellation of venue for Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, Mamata on Monday mentioned, “Arijit Singh, the pride of Murshidabad and our State. He wants to build a medical college and hospital in Jangipur. I am assuring him that whatever help he needs, our government will provide it. Arijit Singh has no arrogance.”

His talent speaks volume about him.”

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)