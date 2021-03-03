West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to hold roadshow while PM Modi to address in Kolkata on March 7

Kolkata: The day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Brigade Parade Ground, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold a roadshow in Siliguri to test her might.

According to BJP sources, there will be a host of surprises from the rally of Modi scheduled at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on March 7.

Meanwhile, according to TMC sources, to test her might in North Bengal’s Siliguri, the TMC supremo will visit Siliguri on March 6 and will hold a ‘Padyayatra’ on March 7.

According to poll analysts, North Bengal had shown their trust on the saffron camp during the last parliamentary election in 2019 and also that more inroads by the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in North Bengal can be a game-changer for the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Notably, in the run of to the Assembly election in the poll bound West Bengal, in order to woo the Matuas which is one of the deciding factors in North 24 Parganas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the ancestral land of the Matuas’ ancestral land in Bangladesh on March 26-27.

According to BJP sources, Shantanu Thakur, BJP MP from Bongaon is also likely to join the Prime Minister in his tour.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Thakur said that he is still not aware of the development.