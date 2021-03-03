West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to hold roadshow while PM Modi to address in Kolkata on March 7

Kolkata: The day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Brigade Parade Ground, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold a roadshow in Siliguri to test her might.
According to BJP sources, there will be a host of surprises from the rally of Modi scheduled at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on March 7.
Meanwhile, according to TMC sources, to test her might in North Bengal’s Siliguri, the TMC supremo will visit Siliguri on March 6 and will hold a ‘Padyayatra’ on March 7.
According to poll analysts, North Bengal had shown their trust on the saffron camp during the last parliamentary election in 2019 and also that more inroads by the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in North Bengal can be a game-changer for the ruling Trinamool Congress.
Notably, in the run of to the Assembly election in the poll bound West Bengal, in order to woo the Matuas which is one of the deciding factors in North 24 Parganas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the ancestral land of the Matuas’ ancestral land in Bangladesh on March 26-27.
According to BJP sources, Shantanu Thakur, BJP MP from Bongaon is also likely to join the Prime Minister in his tour.
Talking to Free Press Journal, Thakur said that he is still not aware of the development.
“I am yet to know the development. Bangladesh’s Orakandi is Harichand Thakur’s birthplace. Out of the total number of Hindus present there, two-third of them is Matuas. Modi might be visiting the place and pay his respects at the ancestral temple there,” mentioned the BJP MP expressing his joy.
It is pertinent to mention that Matuas said to be very close to the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and a major political force behind brining TMC to power in 2011, had shown their discontent towards the chief minister and in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, these refugees, particularly the ‘Matuas’ helped the BJP to secure nine to 10 seats out of 18 constituencies that the party won.
In yet another development, Santhali actress Birbaha Hansda joined Trinamool Congress in presence of the party’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee.
According to poll analysts, the war between both the political parties are trying to grab the OBC, SC, and ST votes, as these sections are important deciding factors in the state.
