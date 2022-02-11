West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to hold emergency meeting with top party leaders; here's what is likely to be discussed

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday has called for a closed-door meeting at her residence at 5 pm with heavyweight party leaders.

According to sources, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim, party’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee, minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will be present in the meeting.

“Talks will be held on the I-PAC issue and other problems including the 'one person, one post' issue,” said the party sources.

It can be noted that earlier this day close aides of Abhishek Banerjee including his cousins Akash Banerjee, Aditi Guin took to social media and posted that they support ‘one person, one post’ in Trinamool Congress.

Talking to the media, KMC Mayor Hakim said that the final call on any issue related to the party will be taken by supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“We don’t approve any social media posts done by any party workers. We know that all the party cadres serve people but the decision about the party is taken by Mamata Banerjee,” said Hakim.

Hakim further mentioned that after being re-elected as party’s chairperson Mamata will soon publish new ‘regulations’ about the party which will be followed by party leaders and workers.

A close aide of Abhishek Banerjee, Debangshu Bhattacharya, said that he had heard about ‘one person, one post’ in TMC from supremo Mamata Banerjee for which he will stick to that instruction.

“No matter what Firhad Hakim says, I have heard about one person and one post being spoken by our supremo for which we will follow it. Until something new is announced by Mamata Banerjee herself we will stick to one person one post,” said Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the MP Abhishek Banerjee is likely to leave the post of national secretary of TMC.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:08 PM IST