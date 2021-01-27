West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to hold closed-door meeting with all TMC MPs, MLAs on Friday

Kolkata: Amidst the unabated resignation from the ruling Trinamool Congress and the defection to the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to hold a closed-door meeting with all TMC MPs and MLAs on January 29 at her residence in Kalighat.

According to TMC sources, the party supremo is likely to send some strong message to all the party MPs and the MLAs.

“Mamata Banerjee had already said that the potential defectors are free to leave the party. Now it has become a fashion that every day someone or the other leaves party posts or defects to the saffron camp. Banerjee will now take stock of the existing leaders,” mentioned the sources.

Notably, a prominent face of the TMC, Suvendu Adhikari, had earlier left all the party posts before defecting to the BJP. Following the footprint of Adhikari, his younger brother Soumendu, along with Shantipur MLA Arindam Bhattacharya had also defected to the saffron camp this month.

Although the ruling Trinamool Congress had managed to retain their Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy and made her the party’s vice president, the party failed to retain Howrah MLA Rajib Banerjee and Hooghly MLA Prabir Ghoshal.

TMC sources confirmed that party Supremo Mamata Banerjee will also address the difficulties that they are facing within the party as most of the leaders have expressed their dissent regarding senior leaders not allowing others to work.

Expelled TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya had also time and again claimed that ‘termites’ are ruining the image of Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee will be visiting Nandigram to take stock of the possibility of Banerjee's wins from the region.

Known to be an astute politician, Subrata Mukherjee had brought Mamata Banerjee in light by pitching her as a woman candidate from Jadavpur constituency back during the 1984 parliamentary elections.

“I can feel the pulse of people and can get an idea as to what is going on in their minds. I will visit every block of Nandigram during my three-day-visit on February 1. The TMC supremo is aware of my experience,” mentioned Subrata.

Notably, the Singur and Nandigram protests by the TMC supremo had made the party come to power in 2011.

It is pertinent to mention that the newly defected BJP leader and a strong face in Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, had also many a times claimed that the BJP will win from the Nandigram constituency.

Addressing a joint rally in Jhargram with West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Adhikari on Wednesday urged people to oust the TMC, referring to the current regime as a ‘failed government with corruption’.