West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee says SIT formed to probe Aliah University student Anis Khan's death in Howrah

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) including CID, DG and CS to investigate the death of Aliah University student Anis Khan’s death in Howrah’s Amta.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister has asked the SIT to submit the detailed report to her within 15 days.

“Anis had contact with us. I cannot bring back life but can punish the culprits. The SIT will have to submit the report within 15 days. The culprits will not be spared. I have spoken with DG and asked him to do the needful. The TMC will make an unbiased probe,” said Mamata. She also claimed that the opposition is politicizing the death.

Anis’ elder brother, however, claimed that though they have faith in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but don’t have faith in the police.

“The police had only killed my brother. So we will stick to the CBI inquiry on my brother’s death case. We don’t have faith in the police. Had police been active then despite written complaints the police failed to protect my brother,” said Anis’ elder brother.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also called Anis’ brother and father Salaam Khan at state secretariat Nabanna, but citing ‘ill health’, he invited Mamata Banerjee at their residence in Howrah’s Amta.

Meanwhile, following a verbal complaint by the lawyer of Anis’ family, the division bench of Justice Rajsekhar Mantha of Calcutta High Court has taken a suo muto cognizance of the case.

Three days after the Aliah University’s student died at his residence, his family members found his mobile phone from his residence but refused to handover it to the police.

Anis’ father said that they will only give the mobile phone of Anis to either court or CBI.

“The police can delete information from Anis’ phone and can claim that he was an anti-national. If the police want they can arrest me but his phone will not be given to them. The phone was switched off and we have made it active now,” said Anis’ father.

Family members and local people on the other hand agitated after the SP and the additional SP visited Anis’ house on Monday and without wasting much time both of them left the area.

Agitation was staged by local people even when state Panchayat Minister Pulak Roy visited the area.

However, Roy claimed that the state government is with the family members of the deceased student and also mentioned that an ‘unbiased’ probe will be conducted over the issue.

Political slugfest also started on Monday over the death of Anis. At a time when bureaucrats had hit the streets at Central Kolkata, the opposition cried foul against the state government and claimed that there is a ‘bigger plan’ behind the formation of the SIT by the Chief Minister.

Student wings of the Left Front, Congress also held agitation programmes across the state demanding punishment for the culprits who had allegedly killed the student of Aliah University.

According to Anis’ father, on Friday night few people in police uniform had visited their residence and pushed him down from the terrace and also that despite seeking help from police, they didn’t cooperate with them.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:49 PM IST