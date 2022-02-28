West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 45th International Kolkata Book Fair

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while inaugurating the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair said that she cannot differentiate between Bengal and Bangladesh due to the age-old connection between the two places.

“May be Bangladesh can be a different country now and West Bengal is a part of India but no lines can draw a border between the two places. Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore had written the national anthems of both the countries,” said Mamata.

It can be noted that this year the theme country of the fair is Bangladesh.

Addressing the delegates from Bangladesh, Mamata said that people of this state also chant ‘Joy Bangla’ as done in Bangladesh.

“Bengal has always shown the way. There are several heritage sites of Bengal which are now in Bangladesh and several important things are here. So both the places are important. I don’t know whether they say Jai Hind but we say Joy Bangla as said in Bangladesh,” claimed the Chief Minister.

The Bengal Chief Minister also wished good health to the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and extended her regards to the brothers and sisters of Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the International Kolkata Book Fair and Kolkata International Film Festival are the two most ‘vibrant’ festivals in India.

“The Kolkata International Book Fair and the Kolkata International Film Festival are two of the most vibrant festivals in India. The only thing missing is a music festival of international standard, and we promise to start one from next year,” Banerjee said.

Mamata also renamed Salt Lake’s Central Park, where the Book Fair has been held for the past few years, to ‘Boi Mela Prangan’. “This will keep the brand alive,” the CM added.

Incidentally, this year 10 books penned by the Chief Minister will be launched in the International Kolkata Book Fair.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 08:27 PM IST