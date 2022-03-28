West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee holds meeting with GJM and BGPM at Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morchaat (BGPM) at Darjeeling.

Later, GJM leader Roshan Giri said that they will work with TMC to develop North Bengal and withdraw their demand of separate statehood of North Bengal.

According to TMC sources, Giri assured support to TMC and slammed BJP claiming that the saffron camp had ‘cheated’ them.

“Giri said that they withdrew their previous demand of separate statehood of North Bengal and assured support to TMC for developing North Bengal,” said TMC sources.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she had discussed the time for conducting the election of Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) at the earliest.

“Darjeeling is happy and peaceful. I have discussed conducting an election for the GTA soon, maybe by May or June. We have also discussed implementing a three tier panchayat system in the hills. We have requested the Centre to implement the three-tier rural body system so that we can hold the three-tier rural body polls in the Hills. We also spoke of the Primary School Board as Harka Bahadur Chettri is the chairman of the Primary School Board from Kalimpong. We will meet again on Tuesday,” said Mamata.

Meanwhile, earlier this day, the Chief Minister had interacted with locals in Darjeeling. Banerjee was seen coddling a toddler while interacting with the local residents of the area.

Following Trinamool’s landslide victory in the civic polls in North Bengal, CM Banerjee had assured the people of Siliguri that she would return to the region as winning the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad elections is her party’s next target.

On Sunday, Banerjee attended a programme in Siliguri, where she spoke about the social welfare schemes of her government. The Chief Minister will be visiting Uttarkanya on March 31 before leaving for Kolkata the next day.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:21 PM IST