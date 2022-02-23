West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee hands over compensation cheques and job appointment letters to those who gave land in Deocha Pachami

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday handed over job appointment certificates and compensation cheques to those who gave land to the government's mining project in Birbhum’s Deocha Pachami.

“203 people are being given money as well as jobs to those who have given land for the 30000 crore mining project of the state government. 5100 jobs in group C and D are created and depending on the qualification they will be given jobs. The TMC government had undertaken a 10000 crore rupees rehabilitation programme,” said Mamata. She also claimed that the mining project work will first start from the government land.

Amidst the protest by the landowners, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 21 had announced new compensation for people who are giving land for the state government’s mining project in Birbhum’s Deocha Pachami.

“Land will be given against land. Those whose lands are not on record even they will be given counter land as compensation. No land will be taken forcibly. Apart from jobs, land and financial assistance will also be given to the people giving the land and it is passed in the cabinet,” said Mamata, adding that the government is undertaking this mining project of 30000 crore rupees which will also have employment opportunities for people.

Specifying the compensation decided by the state government, state Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said that a person having land in the area will get double the market value of the land along with 100% solatium as land cost ( i.e. around Rs 13 lakhs per bigha).

“Compensation in lieu of a built up house (for those who will opt for money) increased from Rs 5 lakh per family to Rs 7 lakh. Subsistence allowance to be provided to all families in the area has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh,” said Dwivedi on February 21.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:00 PM IST