West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee assures free COVID-19 vaccines from May 5

Kolkata: The TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that from May 5 everyone above 18 years will get free vaccination given by the Trinamool Congress government.

Addressing a public meeting in Tapan, the Chief Minister said, "The result of the West Bengal assembly polls will come on May 2. We will provide free COVID vaccination to all above the 18 years in Bengal after May 5."

A day after stating that she will ask for clarification about the discrimination on vaccine prices, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to PM Modi where she had stated that the Central government must fix one price irrespective of who pays – Centre or state.

“While the manufacturer is giving GOI @ Rs 150 per dose, the GOI has fixed the price for states @ Rs 400 per dose. This is 167 percent extra and above the rates that GOI had fixed for itself. This is anti-federal and anti people,” read the letter.

The TMC supremo also wrote that the rate at public hospitals will also lead to unscrupulous practice.