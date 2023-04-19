West Bengal: Mamata asks LoP to prove his claim about calling Amit Shah | Fpj

Kolkata: Refuting Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s claim that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called Union Home Minister Amit Shah the day when Trinamool Congress lost the national status, Mamata on Wednesday said that if BJP can proof their claims then she will resign from the post of Chief Minister.

“One person lies and claims that I called someone four times after Trinamool Congress lost the national party status. e, I challenge the person who made this claim to prove his remarks, and if he can, I will resign from the post of the Chief Minister. If his claims are proven wrong, will the BJP leader resign and accept defeat?” questioned Mamata without naming the Leader of Opposition.

TMC threatens legal action against LoP

It may be noted that TMC also threatened legal action against LoP if he doesn’t withdraw his claims, Adhikari however, taking to Twitter said that he will prove his claims in ‘due time’.

Taking further potshots of the saffron camp, Mamata alleged that whenever election comes near, ‘BJP leaders bring the same old narrative of CAA-NRC, Pulwama and other fake and false stories.’

Without naming Suvendu Adhikari, the West Bengal Chief Minister added, “The opposition leader who is making these tall claims against me is the biggest thief when it comes to the recruitment scam. I want to ask, who was in-charge of Malda district? Who was in-charge of Murshidabad, Bankura, Birbhum, Purulia and Medinipur? Jobs for the people of Purulia were taken away for Medinipur. When I got to know about this, I intervened and ensured that the wrongdoings were immediately rectified.”

Countering Mamata’s claims, Adhikari tweeted, “You know why you keep repeating Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Malda, Medinipur; because in your subconscious mind you know that you grabbed power in 2011 because I was in charge of these districts.Your worthless Bhaipo was nowhere in the scene & was launched only after July 2011.”

Meanwhile, according to BJP sources, Home MInister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal again on May 8.

