West Bengal: Major fire breaks out at Kolkata's Park Street building

A major fire broke out at a high-rise located in the city's posh Park Street area on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames. The fire broke out on the third floor and people have been evacuated from the entire building, a police officer said.

There were no reports of any casualty, he said. West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, who rushed to the spot, said, "our officers are trying to extinguish the fire".

Further details are awaited.