West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari writes letter to PM Modi, urges to check authenticity of Mamata's plea on central dues

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him not to listen to the pleas of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“I have written to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, requesting him to direct the Officials of his good office to ensure protocols are followed & transparency is maintained by WB Govt before considering the issues raised by Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial in her letter addressed to him,” said Adhikari.

It can be recalled that a couple of days back Mamata had written a letter to Modi urging him to release funds under MGNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which according to the Chief Minister is due since December last year.

In the letter, Adhikari requested that the Prime Minister should ask the state to rename Bengal Awas Yojana to its original name Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he promised concrete houses to everyone. The PM should ask the state to rename the scheme to its original name,” read the letter.

The Leader of Opposition also claimed that Mamata Banerjee government is transferring MGNREGA funds to fake job cardholders and is trying to cheat the Central government by showing single work multiple times. LoP also alleged that the TMC government is using machinery instead of hiring labourers to get the work done in a cheaper way.

“MGNREGA has become the illegitimate source to fund the mid-level and low-level functionaries of the ruling party, TMC. Machinery is used instead of labourers to complete the work faster and in a cheaper way. Wages are transferred to fake job cardholders,” further read the letter.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:32 PM IST