West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari used ‘unfair’ means to win Nandigram seat, claim TMC leaders

Kolkata: Days after joining the Trinamool Congress, TMC vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar and TMC leader Rajib Banerjee claimed that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari used ‘unfair’ means to win Nandigram seat in 2021 Assembly election.

Addressing the media Majumdar said that Adhikari called him and said that he had ‘to work’ to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lose the seat.

“I had a press conference on May 2 and congratulated Mamata didi. Later after the conference, Suvendu Adhikari had called me and directly said that he had to work to turn the results in favor of him,” said Majumdar who had defected to TMC a couple of days back.

It can be noted that after Mamata was declared winner from the Nandigram seat initially but later it was announced that Adhikari had won from the seat by 1959 votes.

Following the final results Mamata claimed that BJP had purposely changed the results to defeat her. Later the Trinamool Congress had also moved Calcutta High Court and the matter is currently sub judice.

Following the alleged defeat Mamata had to contest a bypoll from Bhabanipur constituency to remain as the Chief Minister of the state.

Rajib Banerjee who had defected to BJP ahead of Assembly polls and rejoined TMC after the polls also questioned how did Adhikari win the poll in Nandigram?

“Adhikari himself confessed that he had lost to Mamata Banerjee and then suddenly the results were changed. We all want to know what the magic behind his victory is,” questioned Banerjee.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the TMC is raising ‘baseless’ questions.

“The TMC is trying to come to limelight for which they are raising baseless questions. When both the leaders were in BJP they had no issues with the LoP and now just to come to the good books of the top TMC leaders is raising baseless questions,” added Bhattacharya.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:39 PM IST