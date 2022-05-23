West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari to take charge of BJP's Barrackpore unit after Arjun Singh rejoins TMC

Kolkata: A day after BJP Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh rejoined TMC, BJP held a closed door meeting at a hotel in Kolkata, where it was decided that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will look after the organization of BJP at Barrackpore.

According to BJP sources, Adhikari will visit Barrackpore and will hold a meeting there on May 25.

“Apart from Adhikari, all senior BJP leaders will hold meetings with party workers covering all seven Assembly constituencies under Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat,” said BJP sources.

It can be noted that apart from state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, LoP Suvendu Adhikari, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bupendra Yadav, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, state BJP general secretary (organization) Amitava Chakraborty attended the meeting. BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh also attended the meeting virtually.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari could not make BJP win in Contai during the recently held civic polls.

BJP MP and now TMC leader Arjun Singh said that he would welcome LoP in his constituency and will be happy if BJP Bengal leaders really ‘trusts’ him.

“My fight was there in BJP as the BJP leaders never trusted the defected leaders. I have gone through it and will be happy if Adhikari is given his due importance. In the upcoming Panchayat election there won’t be any violence as there is no organization in BJP and at least 40 years will be needed for BJP to establish themselves in Bengal,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, TMC is also conducting a meeting at Barrackpore with Arjun Singh to inform him about the organizational changes that happened in TMC while he was in BJP.

After Singh, BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra without naming anyone slammed the state BJP for the claims that the party won’t be affected with Singh’s defection to TMC.

However, with Arjun Singh’s defection, the number of total BJP MP came down to 16 from 18 during 2019 Lok Sabha election. It has been learnt that Arjun’s son Pawan Kumar Singh who is BJP MLA will also rejoin TMC and with Pawan’s defection, the total BJP MLA will go down to 69 from 77.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 07:54 PM IST