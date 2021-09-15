West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari to move court over anti-defection law on September 24

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that after hearing from West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay over Mukul Roy’s disqualification of MLA post issue on September 23, he will move the court on the next day over the anti-defection law issue.

“For last 10 years anti-defection laws have not been implemented in the state. According to the Supreme Court verdict the Speaker has to take decision within three months of coming to power but in West Bengal the Speaker didn’t decide anything so after a hearing with him I will move the court on September 24,” said Suvendu.

Notably, soon after Mukul Roy rejoined the ruling Trinamool Congress Leader of Opposition was seen making several attempts to the Assembly Speaker to implement anti-defection law in West Bengal. BJP Ambika Roy had also moved the Calcutta High Court in August over disqualification of MLA post and PAC chairman post of Mukul Roy.

Incidentally, after Mukul two more BJP legislators Tanmay Ghosh and Biswajit Das also rejoined the TMC.

Suvendu also took to Twitter and urged the West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to announce ‘Karam Puja’ public holiday instead of sectional holiday.

“Would like to kindly request Chief Sec. WB, to modify Karam Puja as Public Holiday from previously notified Sectional Holiday.The festival of harvest is widely celebrated by various communities residing across the state, especially those in the Jungle Mahal & Tea gardens,” read the tweet.

On the pathetic conditions of roads in the state Adhikari tweeted: “WB Govt maneuvering through bankruptcy, is forcing PWD to bear the brunt. Even 60% reduction in budget for roads is not enough as officials are being asked to make further restrictions.Development takes a backseat?WB Govt's brand new scheme:"Duare Garta" (Potholes @ doorstep).”

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:43 PM IST