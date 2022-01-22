West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari shown black flag by TMC supporters over Centre’s refusal on Netaji’s tableau in Republic Day parade

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was shown black flag by TMC supporters at Barrackpore after the Central government refused to accept Bengal’s tableau in Republic Day’s parade.

According to a TMC supporter Adhikari was shown black flag as the BJP government had ‘insulted’ Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by not allowing his tableau sent by Bengal.

“On one side BJP fakes respect to Netaji but on the other side doesn’t allow Bengal’s tableau for Republic Day parade. No one can deny that Netaji was Bengal’s son. It is a disgrace for which we have shown black flag to the leader of the opposition,” said a TMC supporter.

Meanwhile, BJP was seen staging agitation at Kalyani Police station after BJP cadres were allegedly heckled by police.

On the other hand, Bankura MLA Niladrisekhar Dana was seen frying oil pancakes on the road and claimed that he is ‘inspired’ by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“There are several jobless BJP cadres. I did this to encourage them that they can try this profession. I am inspired by Mamata Banerjee’s pancake industry in the state,” said Dana.

It is pertinent to mention that Dana on Friday had given up central security force and on Thursday had also written a letter to BJP national vice president JP Nadda for his ‘displeasure’ with the current appointment of district state president.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:22 PM IST