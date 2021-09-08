e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:51 PM IST

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari meets Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi

Aritra Singha
West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari meets Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi | Twitter/@SuvenduWB

New Delhi: West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday met several Union Ministers on different issues in the national capital.

At first, Suvendu met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and requested him to connect Nandigram and Haldia by constructing a bridge.

“I have also urged him to expedite the construction work for early completion of NH 34. He has assured me of his cooperation,” mentioned Suvendu.

After Gadkari, Adhikari met Met with Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri to apprise him of the rampant corrupt practices carried on by the TMC appointed Ward Coordinators and Administrators (unelected) regarding the execution of the Housing For All scheme (PMAY-Urban).

“Poor beneficiaries of the Municipal areas of WB are being forced to pay a hefty amount of (cut) money for securing allotment in the scheme. Have requested him to kindly send a team to enquire about this prevailing allegation. He has assured me that he would look into the matter,” read the tweet of Suvendu.

