West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari gives all-party meet amiss even after being present in the House

Kolkata: Ahead of the 17 Assembly sessions, an all-party meet was held at West Bengal Assembly with the presence of only seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs along with several MLAs of ruling Trinamool Congress and Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay.

According to sources, the MLAs of BJP during the meeting had raised questions on Public Accounts Committee (PAC), post-poll violence issue in the state and also on fake vaccination camps.

Notably, BJP has been extremely active over disqualification of the MLA post of Mukul Roy as he rejoined the Trinamool Congress. Despite such attempts Mukul Roy has been elected in the list of probable chairman of PAC.

“Post-poll violence issue, PAC had always been the worrying point of the saffron camp and now with fake vaccine camp which gave anti-bacterial jabs instead of Covid vaccines the saffron camp had also raised questions on the same,” stated the sources.

Soon after the meeting, Trinamool Congress’ secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that discussion of opening the Legislative Council was also held during the meeting and soon after the House opens on July 2, the TMC will put forward the bill in favour of opening the West Bengal Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, sparking more speculation, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari despite being present at the House didn’t attend the meeting. After the all-party meet, Suvendu also remained absent from the Business Advisory (BA) Committee meeting as well.

Incidentally, ahead of the all-party meet, seven BJP MLAs along with Suvendu held a separate meeting in the Assembly to discuss plans to slam the ruling party during the all party meets.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee however said that the presence of the Leader of Opposition was expected during the meeting.

According to sources, Indian Secular Front (ISF)’s only MLA Naushad Siddiqui didn’t get any invitation for the meet for which Naushad is likely to write to the House Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay.