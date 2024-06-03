West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Worker Killed In Post-Poll Violence

Even as the exit polls showed an upward trend for BJP in West Bengal and edge past Trinamool Congress, the state is sitting on the edge of its seat as reports about incidents of post-poll violence have started pouring in.

From fresh tension at Sandeshkhali to the killing of BJP workers in Krishnanagar by alleged TMC goons, the stage is set for a bloody script.

Tension erupted in Sandeshkhali after police tried to arrest a BJP worker from his house. The women of the area agitated in front of the police van and dragged the worker from the cops clutches.

Later, police went to the house of the saffron camp worker and asked him to report at the PS.

The wife of the BJP worker claimed they were being harassed ‘unnecessarily’.

“My husband, a BJP worker, was not involved in the tension and clashes that took place during the polls on June 1. But the police are still harassing us,” she said.

The women in the village alleged just because they are BJP supporters, they are being heckled by police. At Kaliganj under Krishnanagar LS constituency, a BJP worker was shot dead and his headless body was found. The family of the deceased BJP worker alleged TMC, sensing defeat, killed him.

BJP Krishnanagar candidate Amrita Roy after visiting the house of the deceased BJP worker said, “It is a sadist attitude. How can someone run away with the head of a human being?” In Kolkata (Uttar) few polling agents of candidate Tapas Roy were beaten up in Beliaghata and in Tangra some saffron camp workers had to seek refuge at the BJP district party office. In Jadavpur, a CPI-M supporter was beaten up and spent the night at the party office.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar warns of ‘UP like encounter’ in the state after BJP comes back to power at the Centre.

“After we get the figures, a UP-like encounter will take place against perpetrators of violence. Our target is 30 seats from Bengal. We will reach it,” said Majumdar. TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen said, “We don’t believe in exit polls but believe in people’s polls.”