West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 5 Reasons Why Narendra Modi's Herculean Efforts Failed In Mamata Banerjee's Den

As the nation awaits the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal stands out as a battleground where political dynamics have been intensely scrutinised. At the forefront of this electoral drama is Mamata Banerjee, whose Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been making significant strides, leading in nearly 30 seats as per the latest trends till 4 PM.

At the helm of TMC's success is Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, who has emerged as a formidable force in the Diamond Harbour seat, leading by an impressive margin of over 6.7 lakh votes as of 4 PM.

In stark contrast, despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pouring substantial resources and effort into the state, it has failed to replicate its previous success. Lagging behind with leads on just 10 seats, the BJP's performance pales in comparison to its victory of 18 seats in the state during the 2019 elections.

As the vote counting progresses, the TMC has secured a substantial 46.08 per cent vote share, overshadowing the BJP's 38.38 per cent. While slight fluctuations are anticipated in the final vote share figures, the BJP's underperformance comes as a surprise, especially in light of the high expectations set by numerous exit polls predicting a BJP surge in West Bengal.

Several factors contribute to the BJP's setback in the state:

Mamata Banerjee's Schemes: Mamata Banerjee's welfare schemes and populist initiatives have resonated deeply with the people of West Bengal, bolstering her image as a leader committed to the welfare of the masses.

TMC's Cadre Strength: The robust cadre network of the TMC, coupled with its grassroots-level outreach programs, has played a pivotal role in consolidating support for the party across the state.

Continued Trust in Mamata Banerjee: Despite facing criticism on various fronts, Mamata Banerjee's unwavering charisma and leadership have instilled a sense of trust and loyalty among a significant portion of the electorate, particularly in rural areas.

Sandeshkhali issue backfired:

The Sandeshkhali issue was one of the BJP's main planks in the Lok Sabha elections. In the days leading up to the polling in most of the 42 constituencies in the state, some women who had filed complaints with the police alleging sexual misconduct by a TMC leader withdrew their complaints. They claimed that they had never accused the TMC leader and that they were coerced into signing blank papers. TMC alleged that the BJP was behind the fake rape complaints against their leader. This issue not only united Muslim voters against the BJP but also cost the BJP Hindu votes.

Unified Muslim Vote Bank: The consolidation of Muslim votes in favor of the TMC has emerged as a significant electoral factor, particularly in constituencies with sizable Muslim populations. This unity has bolstered the TMC's electoral prospects, especially in closely contested seats.