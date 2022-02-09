West Bengal: Locket Chatterjee holds closed-door meeting with Shantanu Thakur

Kolkata: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee held a meeting with dissenting BJP Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur at a hotel in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur on Wednesday.

Though Locket didn’t say much about their meeting but the name of him being miffed with the party made rounds for some time last year.

“We discussed party matters but it has nothing to do with being miffed. I am also the co-observer of Uttarakhand and Shantanu had gone there to campaign for the Assembly polls. We were there together for a long time and we had discussed party’s internal issues,” said the actor-turned-politician.

Both the MPs from Bengal were also seen attending the virtual campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Uttarakhand.

According to party sources, there are several Matua voters in Uttarakhand for which Locket had asked Shantanu to campaign for the Assembly polls.

It can be recalled that the miffed BJP leaders including suspended leaders like Ritesh Tiwari, Jay Prakash Majumdar among others held several closed-door meetings at Shantanu’s residence at Thakurnagar and several picnics were also organized by Shantanu to gather all the dissenting leaders.

It is pertinent to mention that last week Shantanu held a meeting with Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijayvargiya at the national capital.

Though Shantanu didn’t clarify the outcome of the meeting, party sources claimed that the Bongaon MP had spoken about the dissenting leaders and implementation of CAA in West Bengal.

It can be noted that Shantanu had sought appointment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda but the senior leaders had asked Vijayvargiya to meet with Shantanu to hear the problems.

Incidentally, Shantanu had been vocal in favor of immediate implementation of CAA in the state which according to the central leaders had been deferred due to the ongoing pandemic.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:22 PM IST