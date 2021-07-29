West Bengal: Lockdown-like restrictions extended till August 15; cinema halls allowed to open with 50% seating capacity

Kolkata: West Bengal government has extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till August 15.

Amidst the spike of Covid active cases in few districts, the West Bengal Government had extended lockdown-like restrictions.

“Government programs will be held indoors with not more than 50 per cent seating capacity. Local trains will remain closed. Night curfew will be on from 9 pm to 5 am,” said the notification.

Besides, opening of cinema halls has been allowed with 50% seating capacity and compliance of COVID appropriate behavior and protocols.

Meanwhile, West Bengal police were seen doing naka checking as several people amidst the night curfew were seen partying illegally at various hotels forgetting all the pandemic protocols.

Talking to Free Press Journal, a civic volunteer in the Park Street area said that people without any rhyme or reason are roaming at night by either sticking ‘Press’ or ‘Police’ stickers on their vehicle.

“Either by warning or by arresting we are doing our duties daily and if people do not behave rationally then the third wave is inevitable in West Bengal,” said the volunteer.

The state government’s notice also mentioned that if anyone doesn’t abide by the pandemic protocols then the person might be booked under Disaster Management Act.