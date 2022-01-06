West Bengal: Left Front’s Sujan Chakraborty demands all-party meeting over upcoming civic polls

Kolkata: Taking hint from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comment that the next 15 days are crucial for the state, Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty has written a letter to State Election Commission (SEC) over calling all political parties to decide the fate of the upcoming civic polls.

“The pandemic situation is known to everyone and a petition on public interest is also filed in Calcutta High Court. Just to stay in power the TMC along with SEC is forcibly trying to hold the civic polls. SEC should call for all party meetings immediately so that unanimously a decision on the civic polls scheduled on January 22 is taken,” said Chakraborty.

It can be noted that the BJP also urged the SEC several times to postpone the civic polls. Niti Aayog also on Wednesday had asked the SEC to rethink the holding of the upcoming polls in keeping with the pandemic situation.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim slamming the opposition said that during the eight phases Assembly election the second wave of the Covid claimed several lives in the state.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said if the Election Commission can conduct polls in Uttar Pradesh then civic polls will also be held in this state.

“UP is the most populated state and if elections can happen there why not here?” said Roy.

However, doctors are tensed as in Kolkata the number of Covid affected people are rising in leaps and bounds and Bidhannagar which is adjacent to Kolkata is also having a poll on January 22.

Dr. Kajal Krishna Banik said that the state administrator should immediately stop all the fairs and polls as the numbers of Covid positive patients are ‘worrisome’.

“People of Bidhannagar and Chandannagar enter Kolkata on a daily basis and chances of increase in the positive patients will increase if everything is not stopped immediately,” said Banik.

It is pertinent to mention that while addressing a press conference from Nabanna, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also claimed that Kolkata is the ‘epicenter’ as people from other districts and even other states visit Kolkata daily.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:58 PM IST